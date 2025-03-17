Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 540
After the Harvest
We are back at Maramatanga Park, near our storage shed, for a few days. The maize fields in the area have all been harvested now, and rain is on the way.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
891
photos
42
followers
75
following
148% complete
View this month »
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
Latest from all albums
539
179
180
540
181
541
182
183
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
monochrome
,
galaxy a15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close