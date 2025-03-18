Previous
Raindrops on Pines by chikadnz
Photo 541

Raindrops on Pines

We are back at Maramatanga Park for a few nights. The motorhome is alongside a row of pines; after steady rain all night, this is what we woke up to this morning.

I'm posting this on the 21st, so almost caught up after recent computer issues.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact