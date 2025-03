Lake Rotoroa, Hamilton

We have travelled across the Kaimai range to Hamilton for the hot air balloon festival, Balloons over Waikato. Last night we parked beside Lake Karapiro, and arrived in Hamilton this afternoon after sorting out a flat battery on our towed vehicle and a blown fuse on the motorhome fridge!



It had been raining all day but I braved the wet to check out our new surroundings by the lake. Groups of geese were flying across very noisily. This image looked so much better in B&W.