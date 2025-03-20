Balloons over Waikato

We are over in Hamilton for a few days for the Balloons over Waikato hot air balloon festival. We arrived yesterday but didn't miss much; the weather didn't cooperate the first couple of days so there was no flying. Today the balloons inflated but stayed on the ground as we were told the wind direction higher up made it unsafe to liftoff.



We were staying nearby so it was easy to get up, grab a cuppa then walk across to the site without having to worry about parking. This was one of my first photos of the day, taken at 7.20am.



There were two special shapes attending this year, one the pumpkin shown here (Ms. Autumn) and a huge owl (Owlbert Einstein), both from the USA.