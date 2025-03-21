Flight

We are at Balloons over Waikato, a hot air balloon festival in Hamilton this week.



The first three days of the festival was a mixed bag of weather not suitable for balloons to take to the sky, but this morning was clear and calm. We have lift-off, yeehah!!



These are only a few of the balloons heading off across Lake Rotoroa not long after sunrise.



We have had an interesting / stressful couple of weeks, which has delayed my posts again. I'm in catch-up mode now, posting this on the 31st March.