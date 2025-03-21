Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 544
Flight
We are at Balloons over Waikato, a hot air balloon festival in Hamilton this week.
The first three days of the festival was a mixed bag of weather not suitable for balloons to take to the sky, but this morning was clear and calm. We have lift-off, yeehah!!
These are only a few of the balloons heading off across Lake Rotoroa not long after sunrise.
We have had an interesting / stressful couple of weeks, which has delayed my posts again. I'm in catch-up mode now, posting this on the 31st March.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
906
photos
42
followers
76
following
149% complete
View this month »
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
Latest from all albums
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new zealand
,
hot air balloons
,
galaxy a15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close