Hot Air Balloons

Today was also clear and calm at the hot air balloon festival in Hamilton. Most balloons inflated and were participating in a competition called 'cash grab'. A tall pole had been set up in the middle of the field and the balloonists took turns trying to retrieve a wooden key from the top of it. This was much more difficult than it sounds and most attempts failed. Finally one skilled pilot captured the key, winning a NZ$1000 prize.



This photo shows a group of balloons inflated and waiting their turn to compete.



Unfortunately this was the last day of the festival, so later in the afternoon we packed up and headed out of town.



