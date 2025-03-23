Previous
Rural Road by chikadnz
Rural Road

After the hot air balloon festival was over, we headed further north to a little place called Te Kauwhata (the locals know it as TK) where I grew up. The local domain has been made available for overnight camping for a donation. We have several geocaches hidden in the area so I did a maintenance run while John rested. He has recently started a new medication and has been feeling quite unwell this week with what we assumed to be side effects. We're hoping they will settle down as his body gets used to it.

This area is a few miles out of town and was known as Long Swamp during my childhood. There is a long straight that locals tend to speed along. The land looked very dry and some of the maize had been harvested; other crops were still standing.

I'm playing catch-up for reasons that will soon become clear; posting this on March 31st.
23rd March 2025

Janice (chikadnz)

I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
