One Lane Bridge

John has continued to be unwell and we have been advised to return to home base (Tauranga) and seek medical attention as soon as possible. It's about two hours drive from Te Kauwhata (TK) and we are taking it slowly today.



This one lane bridge is not far from where I grew up. There were two of them on this stretch of road; they were a source of anxiety and challenge for me when I was a teenager learning to drive!



