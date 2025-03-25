Reflections

After arriving back in the Bay of Plenty yesterday evening, we presented ourselves at the Emergency Dept with a list of side effects from John's new medication. A couple of them were serious enough to get him triaged and into a bed in the department quite quickly. A blood test showed he was anaemic, so he was admitted to an assessment unit overnight, given IV fluids and several units of blood, and had further investigations scheduled.
I photographed this view of the hospital buildings as I was leaving this evening. We had parked the motorhome with its 'toad' (towed vehicle) on the side of the road near the hospital but I went back to Mum's place to sleep.
I was reminded that I photographed the same view five years ago, on the day we moved out of our house.