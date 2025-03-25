Reflections

After arriving back in the Bay of Plenty yesterday evening, we presented ourselves at the Emergency Dept with a list of side effects from John's new medication. A couple of them were serious enough to get him triaged and into a bed in the department quite quickly. A blood test showed he was anaemic, so he was admitted to an assessment unit overnight, given IV fluids and several units of blood, and had further investigations scheduled.I photographed this view of the hospital buildings as I was leaving this evening. We had parked the motorhome with its 'toad' (towed vehicle) on the side of the road near the hospital but I went back to Mum's place to sleep.I was reminded that I photographed the same view five years ago, on the day we moved out of our house.