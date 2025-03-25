Previous
Reflections

After arriving back in the Bay of Plenty yesterday evening, we presented ourselves at the Emergency Dept with a list of side effects from John's new medication. A couple of them were serious enough to get him triaged and into a bed in the department quite quickly. A blood test showed he was anaemic, so he was admitted to an assessment unit overnight, given IV fluids and several units of blood, and had further investigations scheduled.

I photographed this view of the hospital buildings as I was leaving this evening. We had parked the motorhome with its 'toad' (towed vehicle) on the side of the road near the hospital but I went back to Mum's place to sleep.

I was reminded that I photographed the same view five years ago, on the day we moved out of our house.

https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-03-12


Yao RL ace
Lucky that John was admitted quickly, after heard so many bad news about the hospital's emergency department. Good luck.
April 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Glad they are on the case and got him where he needs to be promptly. Continuing to wish him all the best.
April 1st, 2025  
Janice (chikadnz) ace
@yaorenliu @casablanca Thanks, we have had long waits in ED in the past so were pleasantly surprised. I think the magic words were 'chest pain' and 'bleeding'. Black humour on my part.
April 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@chikadnz Black humour often the way to go, in my opinion!
April 1st, 2025  
