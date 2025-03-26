Previous
Stair Shadows by chikadnz
Photo 549

Stair Shadows

Another day / night in hospital for John, and I was trying to find something interesting for my photo of the day.

After a few attempts at photographing the stairwell that leads up the hill from the lower public carpark, I settled on this one as I liked the shadows.

26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Beautiful shadows, not surprised it caught your eye
April 1st, 2025  
