Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 549
Stair Shadows
Another day / night in hospital for John, and I was trying to find something interesting for my photo of the day.
After a few attempts at photographing the stairwell that leads up the hill from the lower public carpark, I settled on this one as I liked the shadows.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
912
photos
42
followers
76
following
150% complete
View this month »
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
Latest from all albums
189
549
550
190
191
192
193
194
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
stairs
,
galaxy a15
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful shadows, not surprised it caught your eye
April 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close