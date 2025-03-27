Morning

I have been sleeping at Mum's place for the last three nights while John has been hospitalised. This was the view from her bathroom window this morning.



John is feeling much better and was able to come home this evening. There are still some investigations to be done as an outpatient. The doctors weren't convinced that his symptoms were side effects of the new medication, or something else he was already taking, but needless to say his medication regime has been tweaked.



We drove a little out of town this evening to a favourite freedom camping spot to rest up.