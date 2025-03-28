Previous
Days End by chikadnz
Photo 551

Days End

Another sunset at a favourite spot, including a lone pukeko. Cooneys Reserve, Omokoroa.

Still in catch-up mode due to family health issues and other inconveniences(!); posting this on 5th April.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
