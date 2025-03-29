Previous
Rosella by chikadnz
Photo 552

Rosella

While on an evening walk, I got a couple of shots of this rosella perched on flax, before it was gone again. These colourful birds are an Australian import to New Zealand.

Photographed with my G9 camera, Cooneys Reserve, Omokoroa.

In catch-up mode; posting this on 5th April.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
