Previous
Photo 552
Rosella
While on an evening walk, I got a couple of shots of this rosella perched on flax, before it was gone again. These colourful birds are an Australian import to New Zealand.
Photographed with my G9 camera, Cooneys Reserve, Omokoroa.
In catch-up mode; posting this on 5th April.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
birds
panasonic 69
