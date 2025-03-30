Grey Warbler

We had been visiting the bird hide at Cooneys Reserve, Omokoroa. On the short walk back to the parking area I noticed a small bird flitting high up in a tree. I was excited to spot this grey warbler as we often hear their lovely song but rarely see them. I grew up believing rain was on the way if you heard one singing.



The Grey Warbler is also known by its Maori name of riroriro, and outside New Zealand as the grey gerygone, according to Wikipedia.



Also taken with my Panasonic G9. Although the bird isn't totally sharp (I think it moved!) its the best photo I have of this particular species to date.



In catch-up mode, posting this on 5th April.