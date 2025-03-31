Rollerskater

We moved a little way down the east coast to Papamoa this week, so we were better placed to catch up with some ex-workmates tomorrow morning (both have recently retired).



We were parked near sportsgrounds as all the coastal free camping spots were full. Not far away we discovered a skate park and some great photographic opportunities. Initially there were some skateboarders and then a group of rollerskaters arrived. One of the skateboarders (a woman in her early 50's) told us she was just learning, so it was great to see one of the other guys taking the time to teach and encourage her.

I haven't tried panning for a while so had quite a few dud shots while I experimented with shutter speeds, composition, background etc etc, learning lots in the process. This was one of my better shots. We're hoping to get back there sometime.



Photographed with my Panasonic G9 camera.



Finally completed month #3 after delays due to family health issues and photo software misbehaving; posting this on 11th April!