The Green Curtain
After enjoying a long morning tea with two ex-workmates today, we headed back into town to take Mum to a doctors appointment.
I hadn't much opportunity to get a photo for the day until I spotted this 'privacy curtain' in the doctors room. I liked the colour and the pattern it made.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Janice (chikadnz)
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
abstract
abstract-86
galaxy a15
Danette Thompson
ace
Well spotted
April 11th, 2025
