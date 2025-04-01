Previous
The Green Curtain by chikadnz
Photo 555

The Green Curtain

After enjoying a long morning tea with two ex-workmates today, we headed back into town to take Mum to a doctors appointment.

I hadn't much opportunity to get a photo for the day until I spotted this 'privacy curtain' in the doctors room. I liked the colour and the pattern it made.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Janice (chikadnz)

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Well spotted
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact