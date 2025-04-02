Sign up
Photo 556
Reflections of a Bargain Hunter
A very wet day resulted in a large puddle in the shopping centre carpark today.
In catch-up mode: posting this on 11th April.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
