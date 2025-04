Time Out

Another day, another shopping centre...



Today we were looking for birthday presents for two granddaughters who will be 7 and 5 on the 6th and 9th April respectively. Unfortunately they live in the South Island, but we hope to visit them again later in the year.



As we came out of the Farmers department store, the modern architecture and the lone figure caught my eye.



In catch-up mode: posting this on 11th April.