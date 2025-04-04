Sign up
Photo 558
Pavement Lines
Another wet day, but the chores needed doing regardless. This was the wet pavement outside the laundromat, photographed with my phone.
For the current Abstract and Eye of the Beolder challenges.
In catch-up mode: posting this on 13th April.
4th April 2025
Janice (chikadnz)
@chikadnz
Tags
yellow
abstract
abstract-86
eotb-164
galaxy-a15
