Stand Here

We are back at the public hospital for a couple of days, for my husband to have some follow-up investigations after his recent ill-health.



I noticed these markings on the road outside the Emergency Department and the main hospital entrance; leftover from the days of Covid-19. It brought back bad memories of queuing outside in the dark and then being left in isolation for hours in a cold corridor while waiting to be seen. Also the whole social isolation, masking, lockdowns and mandatory vaccination days. Not fun times!



In catch-up mode: posting this on 17th April.