Stand Here by chikadnz
Stand Here

We are back at the public hospital for a couple of days, for my husband to have some follow-up investigations after his recent ill-health.

I noticed these markings on the road outside the Emergency Department and the main hospital entrance; leftover from the days of Covid-19. It brought back bad memories of queuing outside in the dark and then being left in isolation for hours in a cold corridor while waiting to be seen. Also the whole social isolation, masking, lockdowns and mandatory vaccination days. Not fun times!

In catch-up mode: posting this on 17th April.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I remember it as hell too. Dreadful times. Wishing your man all the best as ever.
April 17th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Hope all is well and that we never repeat those times!
April 17th, 2025  
