Back to Base

We have been parked at the hospital for the last couple of days while my husband undergoes some further investigations. Thankfully he got the all-clear late yesterday, so we headed out this morning before the carpark got too busy.



Our parking spot has been under the flight path of the rescue helicopter, so we've seen it come and go a few times. I photographed this as it returned to base at sunset yesterday.



In catch-up mode: posting this on 17th April.