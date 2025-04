Rose Reflections

We have been spending a bit of time with Mum recently; her place has been a good base for us as it's close to the hospital, and she's had some health issues too. I think both the patients are on the mend now.



This is the rose growing outside Mum's kitchen window. It really needs pruning so we will get our gardener friend back to do it in the winter. When the wind blows it rubs against the window, making a high-pitched squeaking on the glass!



In catch-up mode; posting this on 17th April.