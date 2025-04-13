Previous
On the Beach by chikadnz
Photo 567

On the Beach

We are staying over by the port again, and went looking for photo opportunities in town and on the beach today. There were a few surfers out in the water, but lots of others just enjoying the beach on a lovely autumn day.

In catch-up mode: posting this on 17th April.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 17th, 2025  
