Previous
Photo 567
On the Beach
We are staying over by the port again, and went looking for photo opportunities in town and on the beach today. There were a few surfers out in the water, but lots of others just enjoying the beach on a lovely autumn day.
In catch-up mode: posting this on 17th April.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
photos
followers
following
Tags
beach
,
new zealand
,
mauao
,
mt maunganui
,
galaxy-a15
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 17th, 2025
