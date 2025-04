Dusk, Waimapu Estuary

Low tide in the estuary this evening, and ex-tropical cyclone Tam is on the way... we are expecting a wet and windy few days. I wanted to get out and photograph the scenery before the rain really set in. I used ICM (in camera movement) to soften the image and emphasise the lines. I have also desaturated it a little.



Photographed from near the motorcamp where we're staying over Easter weekend. We decided a powered site was a good idea until the bad weather passes!



Posting this on 18th April.