Photo 571
Yellow Steps
Photographed when picking up a prescription from the chemist today. Not a good day for photography as ex-tropical cyclone Tam is here, bringing lots of rain and wind.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
0
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
567
568
569
570
171
571
172
572
Views
0
Album
365
Tags
yellow
,
steps
,
galaxy-a15
