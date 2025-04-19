Sign up
Previous
Photo 573
Boardwalk, Waimapu Estuary
A quick walk alongside the estuary today before the next shower of rain came over.
There was a lot of debris on the boardwalk from all the rain and wind we've had.
Its now autumn here and some of the trees are just starting to change colour.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
0
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
949
photos
40
followers
77
following
156% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
landscape
,
estuary
,
galaxy-a15
