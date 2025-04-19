Previous
Boardwalk, Waimapu Estuary by chikadnz
Photo 573

Boardwalk, Waimapu Estuary

A quick walk alongside the estuary today before the next shower of rain came over.
There was a lot of debris on the boardwalk from all the rain and wind we've had.
Its now autumn here and some of the trees are just starting to change colour.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact