Previous
Next
Looking for Dinner by chikadnz
Photo 574

Looking for Dinner

A white-faced heron in the mangroves at low tide, Waimapu Estuary.

Photographed with my G9 camera early this evening.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the raindrops and the way the heron is striding out
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact