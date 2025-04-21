Previous
Channel, Waimapu Estuary by chikadnz
Photo 575

Channel, Waimapu Estuary

We are still getting the effects of ex-tropical cyclone Tam. More rain is on the way!

Photographed with my phone from the boardwalk near the motorcamp today.

I've posted an extra for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-21
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
