Previous
Photo 575
Channel, Waimapu Estuary
We are still getting the effects of ex-tropical cyclone Tam. More rain is on the way!
Photographed with my phone from the boardwalk near the motorcamp today.
I've posted an extra for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-21
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
landscape
,
new zealand
,
galaxy-a15
