Scooting

While at the laundromat this week, I went for a wander around the nearby streets looking for photo opportunities. I came across a group of young boys who were riding their scooters down the walkway.

After I had taken a few shots with my phone, one of them came over to ask if I'd been filming him, as his mates had spotted me. I said no, but I had taken a couple of photos, and showed him. He quite assertively asked me not to, so I offered to delete the photo. Then I explained a little about the 365 project, and he changed his mind and said no, don't delete it. As it turned out, he was wearing a red top which didn't translate well to B&W, so I'm posting this one instead - one of his mates from a few minutes earlier.