Photo 577
Moored
After a very wet long Easter weekend, we are expecting several more days of rain soon. It was nice to have a blue-sky day in the middle.
Photographed with my phone at Sulphur Point Marina today, when we went to empty the motorhome tanks and refill with fresh water.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
boats
,
galaxy-a15
