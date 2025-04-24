Te Puna View

We are staying on a friend's lifestyle block up in the hills for a few days now. Today we visited Te Puna Quarry Park which is nearby. This is an area that used to be a quarry, but is now a lovely park all maintained by volunteers.We were there specifically to visit the butterfly garden and check out a possible venue for Mum's 90th birthday which is coming up next month.En route uphill to the butterfly garden, we photographed this view across the Te Puna area to Mauao on the horizon. There weren't many butterflies today, although there were rows of monarch chrysalises under shelter.I've posted an extra photo for the day here: