Previous
Te Puna View by chikadnz
Photo 578

Te Puna View

We are staying on a friend's lifestyle block up in the hills for a few days now. Today we visited Te Puna Quarry Park which is nearby. This is an area that used to be a quarry, but is now a lovely park all maintained by volunteers.
We were there specifically to visit the butterfly garden and check out a possible venue for Mum's 90th birthday which is coming up next month.

En route uphill to the butterfly garden, we photographed this view across the Te Puna area to Mauao on the horizon. There weren't many butterflies today, although there were rows of monarch chrysalises under shelter.

I've posted an extra photo for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-24
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact