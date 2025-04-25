Sign up
Photo 579
Incoming Rain
We are staying up in the Whakamarama hills on a friend's lifestyle block again. After blue skies this morning, the clouds have now rolled in and we are expecting another very wet few days.
Playing catch-up yet again; posting this on May 10th.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
Tags
clouds
,
landscape
,
galaxy-a15
,
landscape-77
