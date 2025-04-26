Previous
Next
Garden Path by chikadnz
Photo 580

Garden Path

A view of our friend's garden on a very wet day. I tried a desaturated colour version as well but preferred the texture of this one.

Playing catch-up yet again; posting this on May 10th.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact