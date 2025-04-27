Previous
Next
Autumn, McLaren Falls Park by chikadnz
Photo 581

Autumn, McLaren Falls Park

For some reason (probably the bad weather), I didn't take a single photo today. This is one from yesterday when we went to look at another possible venue for Mum's 90th celebration next month.

Playing catch-up yet again; posting this on May 10th.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact