Stream in Flood

Photographed today at the Puketoki Reserve, which is not far from our friend's lifestyle block in the Whakamarama hills, north of Tauranga. This stream is usually only about one-third this width. There is a seat in the grassed area on the left hand side, usually easy to access over dry ground, but not today. We've had a lot of rain!



Playing catch-up yet again; posting this on May 10th.