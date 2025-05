After the Storm

The aftermath of a wild night with lots of wind and rain. This is our friend's driveway in the Whakamarama hills. The debris is from a stand of redwood trees. As we have the motorhome parked in the lee of the trees, quite a bit of this also landed on our roof!



We are heading south now for a weekend event in Rotorua.



Playing catch-up once again; posting this on 21st May!