We arrived in Rotorua last night for a national geocaching event over the weekend. Today we spent a little time exploring before the first official gathering late this afternoon.There seems to be more autumn colour here than there was at home; I'm not sure if it's because the climate is colder inland (we are on the coast), or there are more deciduous trees. Anyway this one caught my eye after I found our first cache of the weekend.Onward to the main event tomorrow!I've posted an extra photo for the day here: