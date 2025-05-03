Global Fun

Geocaching started in May 2000 in the USA after selective availability was turned off; prior to this, accurate GPS coordinates were only available to the military. The first geocache was hidden on May 3rd in Oregon.
The second country in the world to take up the 'game' was New Zealand, the first NZ geocache being hidden close to Rotorua on May 12th 2000.
This weekend in Rotorua, geocachers from all over the country are gathering to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the game. We also have cachers attending from Australia, the USA, Canada and Europe.
There are a series of events and information sessions taking place over the weekend, also challenging gadget caches and puzzles to try our hand at. This is John @nzkites with the official 'logbook' for the main event today - sign your name on the globe!