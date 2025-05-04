Sign up
Previous
Photo 588
Autumn Shadows
We had another busy day at the geocaching event, and I didn't take many photos other than record shots of geocaches!
Here is some more autumn colour, seen while hunting solved puzzle caches around the perimeter of the event venue. I liked the shadow cast by the fence.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
shadows
,
trees
,
autumn
,
galaxy-a15
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice wibbly lines
May 21st, 2025
