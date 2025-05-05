Pine Forest Track

The weather forecast was looking good (cold nights but fine sunny days) so we decided to stay in the Rotorua area for another couple of days.Today we headed south of the city to locate some specific geocaches I had my eye on. The first was a solved puzzle; thinking I knew which track to take as we have found others in this area in the past, I left John at the car and headed 400m along here. Arriving at what I thought was the cache position, I found I was still 58m away and would have had to climb the fence and 'bush-bash' downhill through thick tree cover. So I retraced my steps, confessed my mistake, and located the correct (parallel) track. Another 400m and the cache was then a quick find. Right beside a pull-off area where we had stopped to let faster traffic past earlier! Lesson: double check the GPS and map!Never mind, it was good exercise and I stopped to take a few photos while I was walking. It was quite cool under the shade of the trees.I've posted an extra photo for the day here: