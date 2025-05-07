Sign up
Photo 591
Hamurana Jetty
We are leaving Rotorua today and heading back north. The weather is expected to deteriorate again for a few days.
This is a view of Lake Rotorua (the largest lake in the area) from Hamurana, at the northern end.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
landscape
,
lake
,
galaxy-a15
