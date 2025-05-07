Previous
Hamurana Jetty by chikadnz
Hamurana Jetty

We are leaving Rotorua today and heading back north. The weather is expected to deteriorate again for a few days.

This is a view of Lake Rotorua (the largest lake in the area) from Hamurana, at the northern end.
Janice

@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
