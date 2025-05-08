Previous
Its a Boy! by chikadnz
Photo 592

Its a Boy!

We returned from Rotorua after several fine sunny days, to see the remaining monarch chrysalis on Mum's swan plant had changed colour. I took a quick photo with my phone, before going inside to find my camera and let the others know a butterfly wasn't far away. A few minutes later I returned to the swan plant to find the butterfly already out of the chrysalis (I often refer to it as 'hatched' but I believe the correct term is 'eclosed')!
Over the next few minutes the butterfly gradually uncrumpled its wings, while I took photos with my G9. It was quite windy and threatening rain, so I transferred it to a more sheltered spot under a nearby bush. We assume it flew away sometime the next day.

See my previous monarch photos here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-05
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-12
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janice ace
This one is for you @haskar.
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact