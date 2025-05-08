Its a Boy!

We returned from Rotorua after several fine sunny days, to see the remaining monarch chrysalis on Mum's swan plant had changed colour. I took a quick photo with my phone, before going inside to find my camera and let the others know a butterfly wasn't far away. A few minutes later I returned to the swan plant to find the butterfly already out of the chrysalis (I often refer to it as 'hatched' but I believe the correct term is 'eclosed')!Over the next few minutes the butterfly gradually uncrumpled its wings, while I took photos with my G9. It was quite windy and threatening rain, so I transferred it to a more sheltered spot under a nearby bush. We assume it flew away sometime the next day.See my previous monarch photos here: