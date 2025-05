Baby Red

Seen at our local shopping centre, this is one plant I would like to have in our garden when we move back into the house. I'm not sure what it is, but reminds me of a miniature pohutukawa ("NZ Christmas tree"). It seems to be a common choice for public planting in the area; this one was in a large concrete bowl.



Photographed with my phone when picking up some things for Mum on another rainy day.