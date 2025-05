Watching

On our friends' lifestyle block in the Whakamarama hills, several beef cattle were grazing in a paddock close to the house today. They seemed not to be unsettled by our presence, but stood still and watched us as we turned our cameras on them. I might have climbed the fence to pat those soft coats, but a couple of them had horns, so I kept my distance.



Photographed with my G-9.



Alternative title "Eye Ear You" haha.