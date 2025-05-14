Sign up
Photo 598
Rose and Shadows
Morning light at our friends' place in the Whakamarama hills.
Photographed with my phone.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
shadows
,
galaxy-a15
