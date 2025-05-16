Sign up
Autumn Shadows
Another view of the driveway to our friends' place in the Whakamarama hills, this time facing out towards the road.
Photographed with my phone.
See here for last week's shot:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-10
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Tags
shadows
,
trees
,
autumn
,
galaxy-a15
