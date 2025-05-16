Previous
Autumn Shadows by chikadnz
Photo 600

Autumn Shadows

Another view of the driveway to our friends' place in the Whakamarama hills, this time facing out towards the road.

Photographed with my phone.

See here for last week's shot:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-10
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact