Celebration

Today we held a celebratory afternoon tea for Mum's 90th birthday. Her actual birthday is on Tuesday but we wanted as many to attend as possible, so chose a Saturday afternoon.
My stepson and daughter-in-law kindly hosted and catered for us, so we didn't have to worry about the weather forecast.
Most of the immediate family were able to attend; one brother came over from Sydney and another flew up from the South Island. Unfortunately my youngest brother (who lives locally) had to travel out of town to another function on the same day, but we were able to catch up with him the day after.
Mum's sister (mid-80's) and a couple of her good friends from church also attended.

Top: two of my brothers lighting the candles on Mum's birthday cake.
Lower right: the birthday girl, with my sister's son in the background.


