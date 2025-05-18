Visitors to Puketoki Reserve

My brother and sister-in-law travelled up from Balclutha in the South Island, for Mum's birthday afternoon tea yesterday.

The accommodation they had booked for the weekend was very close to where we were staying in the motorhome. This was a lovely surprise as they hadn't known where we were.

This morning we met with them to visit some local 'attractions' - Puketoki Reserve where we enjoyed a bush walk, and lunch at the Omokoroa waterfront. My brother has always been interested in boat-building and sailing so he enjoyed this.

This afternoon we joined the rest of the family at Mum's place for a catch-up over afternoon tea. There's still plenty of cake left!