Mt Maunganui Beach

After seeing my brother and sister-in-law off at the airport at lunchtime today, John & I drove a little further to the coast. The plan was to find a geocache or three but I seem to be a bit out of practice, looking in the wrong place for some time and wondering why the co-ords were so inaccurate! (they weren't).

Meanwhile I enjoyed the view and got my photo for the day.



Today was my birthday, but we had a quiet day to recover from our busy family weekend.