Previous
Yellow on Blue by chikadnz
Photo 604

Yellow on Blue

It was nice to see blue sky again today after another bout of wet weather. Photographed at our friends' place in the Whakamarama hills before the cold southerly blows all the leaves off.

Today was Mum's 90th birthday although we had the celebratory afternoon tea a few days ago, and the visiting family members have gone home now. We shared our evening meal together instead.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact