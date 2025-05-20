Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 604
Yellow on Blue
It was nice to see blue sky again today after another bout of wet weather. Photographed at our friends' place in the Whakamarama hills before the cold southerly blows all the leaves off.
Today was Mum's 90th birthday although we had the celebratory afternoon tea a few days ago, and the visiting family members have gone home now. We shared our evening meal together instead.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
992
photos
41
followers
78
following
165% complete
View this month »
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
Latest from all albums
188
599
600
189
601
602
603
604
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blue
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
galaxy-a15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close